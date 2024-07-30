As a Soldier, you’ll have the world’s strongest force behind you in every aspect of your life.
Army benefits are the full package, where you’ll get much more than a paycheck before and after your service.
Pursue your college education for free with financial support from the GI Bill and more.
Full-time Soldiers have no cost while part-time Soldiers have low cost for comprehensive coverage. Health care benefits are also available to the immediate family members of Soldiers.
See your total compensation potential, including both salary and benefits.
Increase your pay right away with a variety of bonuses when you join.
Get time for vacation, also including 11 paid national holidays off each year along with weekends and sick days.
Here are a few more benefits of Army service that help set you up for future success.
Work with Veterans Affairs (VA) for more favorable terms from lenders, like putting as little as $0 down on your home with no mortgage insurance needed.
Take care of your spouse, children, and legal dependents with a variety of programs dedicated to their needs whether you live on or off base.
Receive benefits designed to help you pursue further opportunities after your Army service is complete, such as exclusive employment resources or pension plans.
The Army also offers Soldiers and veterans exclusive financial benefits like reduced rates on entertainment, travel, and lodging.
Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)