Army Benefits

We’ve got you covered.

As a Soldier, you’ll have the world’s strongest force behind you in every aspect of your life.

A smiling female Soldier in combat uniform siting on a motorcycle

STABILITY

FOR THE

LONG TERM.

STABILITY

FOR THE

LONG TERM.

STABILITY

FOR THE

LONG TERM.

STABILITY

FOR THE

LONG TERM.

Army benefits package

Army benefits are the full package, where you’ll get much more than a paycheck before and after your service.

Up to 100% tuition

Pursue your college education for free with financial support from the GI Bill and more.

Low-to no-cost health care

Full-time Soldiers have no cost while part-time Soldiers have low cost for comprehensive coverage. Health care benefits are also available to the immediate family members of Soldiers.

Up to $85K your first year

See your total compensation potential, including both salary and benefits.

Up to $50K in bonuses

Increase your pay right away with a variety of bonuses when you join.

30 Paid days off

Get time for vacation, also including 11 paid national holidays off each year along with weekends and sick days.

GET MORE

THAN A

PAYCHECK.

Take advantage of more benefits.

Here are a few more benefits of Army service that help set you up for future success.

Become a homeowner.

Work with Veterans Affairs (VA) for more favorable terms from lenders, like putting as little as $0 down on your home with no mortgage insurance needed.

Support your family.

Take care of your spouse, children, and legal dependents with a variety of programs dedicated to their needs whether you live on or off base.

Enjoy benefits after service.

Receive benefits designed to help you pursue further opportunities after your Army service is complete, such as exclusive employment resources or pension plans.

GET MORE

THAN A

PAYCHECK.

Take advantage of more benefits.

Here are a few more benefits of Army service that help set you up for future success.

Become a homeowner.

Work with Veterans Affairs (VA) for more favorable terms from lenders, like putting as little as $0 down on your home with no mortgage insurance needed.

Support your family.

Take care of your spouse, children, and legal dependents with a variety of programs dedicated to their needs whether you live on or off base.

Enjoy benefits after service.

Receive benefits designed to help you pursue further opportunities after your Army service is complete, such as exclusive employment resources or pension plans.

GET MORE

THAN A

PAYCHECK.

Take advantage of more benefits.

Here are a few more benefits of Army service that help set you up for future success.

Become a homeowner.

Work with Veterans Affairs (VA) for more favorable terms from lenders, like putting as little as $0 down on your home with no mortgage insurance needed.

Support your family.

Take care of your spouse, children, and legal dependents with a variety of programs dedicated to their needs whether you live on or off base.

Enjoy benefits after service.

Receive benefits designed to help you pursue further opportunities after your Army service is complete, such as exclusive employment resources or pension plans.

GET MORE

THAN A

PAYCHECK.

Take advantage of more benefits.

Here are a few more benefits of Army service that help set you up for future success.

Become a homeowner.

Work with Veterans Affairs (VA) for more favorable terms from lenders, like putting as little as $0 down on your home with no mortgage insurance needed.

Support your family.

Take care of your spouse, children, and legal dependents with a variety of programs dedicated to their needs whether you live on or off base.

Enjoy benefits after service.

Receive benefits designed to help you pursue further opportunities after your Army service is complete, such as exclusive employment resources or pension plans.

AND THAT'S NOT ALL.

The Army also offers Soldiers and veterans exclusive financial benefits like reduced rates on entertainment, travel, and lodging.

Perks & Incentives
A mom tying her young child's shoes in an airport

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).
I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.
I have a GED.
I don’t have any tattoos.
I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.
I don’t have any medical concerns.
I have a minor medical condition or history.
I don’t have any law violations.
I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.
I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.
I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)