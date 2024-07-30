Gain access to one of the most compelling benefits available to Soldiers in the Army. The GI Bill helps Soldiers and veterans pursue an education along with a range of career opportunities.
College and university tuition
Online and part-time schooling
Licensing and certification courses
Vocational training and trade school
Entrepreneurship training
Flight school
Educate
Educate
yourself
yourself
affordably.
affordably.
The GI Bill helps pay for schooling, trainings, and certifications to support your career goals both during and after your time with the Army. You’ll need to serve three years to access its full benefits.
This is the most widely used GI Bill option, providing up to full college tuition for public and in-state schools plus more than $25,000 per year at private or foreign schools.
Monetary benefits increase the longer you serve and will not expire
You must serve at least 90 days on active duty to receive benefits
Offers monthly housing allowances and a stipend for books
Payments are made directly to the school
This helps pay for your education benefits for up to 36 months, using a combination of your own paycheck contributions and government funding.
You can use benefits while you serve or within ten years of completing service
You’ll receive an amount that’s determined by length of service and type of school or training program
Benefits are paid directly to you for every month you are enrolled
This is unique to part-time Soldiers in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard, helping to pay for education and training benefits for up to 36 months in return for six years of service.
Pays more than $400 in monthly tuition payments for 36 months
Must have a high school diploma or equivalent and complete initial training (Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training)
Benefits must be used during your service and cannot be used after your service ends
The GI Bill includes additional programs available to Soldiers during and after service.
If you’re currently serving or a veteran, get help paying for additional costs to attend a private or graduate school not covered by your Post-9/11 GI Bill. Participating schools pay a portion of the remaining cost, and the Department of Veterans Affairs matches that amount. Enrollment is often first come, first served with most schools having a limited number of scholarships available.
Contribute money from your own paycheck to increase the amount of Montgomery GI Bill—Active Duty monthly benefit payments if you’re currently serving. You can get up to an additional $5,400 each month in benefits with a $600 monthly contribution.
For the Post-9/11 GI Bill, it depends on when you were discharged from active duty. If your service ended on or after January 1, 2013, your benefits will not expire thanks to a law called the Forever GI Bill–Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act. If your service ended before January 1, 2013, your benefits will expire 15 years after your last separation date from active service.
For The Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty, you usually have 10 years to use your benefits, depending on your situation.
For The Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve, your eligibility usually ends the day you leave the Selected Reserve, but there are exceptions to this rule.
Yes, the Post-9/11 GI Bill allows you to transfer unused education benefits to immediate family members, including spouses and children. You must have at least six years of service and commit to an additional four years in order to transfer benefits.
In some instances, you may claim your GI Bill as regular income to meet a lender’s requirements. However, not all lenders will let you use the GI Bill as regular income because it is often considered short-term.
Payments you receive for education, training, or housing under any law administered by Veterans Affairs are tax-free and should not be included as income on your federal tax return.
You may be eligible for a monthly housing rate depending on factors such as the type of GI Bill program, the location of your school, length of your school or training program, and when you enrolled.
In most cases, a school’s financial aid department does not consider the GI Bill financial aid. This means that you may be eligible for student loans, scholarships, and Pell Grants along with the GI Bill.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)