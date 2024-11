While the modern 75th Ranger Regiment was established relatively recently, U.S. military units with the same operational philosophy as the Rangers have existed since before the American Revolution. After the attack against the U.S. on September 11, 2001, the 75th Ranger Regiment immediately prepared to “Lead the Way,” spearheading the initial ground invasion of Afghanistan, just as the Rangers did at Normandy in 1944, Grenada in 1983, and Panama in 1989. The Rangers’ iconic motto “Rangers, Lead the Way!” was coined during the Allied invasion of Normandy.