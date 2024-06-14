Specialty Jobs

Bring your expertise to the Army.

From cybersecurity and STEM to music and the Green Berets, develop your skillset and serve your country in a specialized career field.

An Army Surgeon wearing a gown, mask, and army cap with patient

Your skills make the difference.

The Army has a unique opportunity for highly-trained professionals and aspiring Soldiers to utilize their knowledge, certifications, and expertise to serve among an elite few.

Channel your skill set.

Make your mark.

Serve your country.

EXPAND

YOUR

IMPACT.

Mission-critical roles

Special Operations

The world-renowned Special Operations forces include five different tactical teams of elite, highly-trained military specialists who take on the most varied and sensitive Army missions. Build your legacy as a Psychological Operations Specialist, Civil Affairs Officer, or in one of the Army’s legendary Special Ops units: the Rangers, the Green Berets, and the Night Stalkers.

Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Start your medical career as an Army Officer in one of the largest and most comprehensive health care systems in the world. Your passion for medicine and care will serve an important need and make a lasting impact on the lives of our Soldiers, families, and veterans.

Army Cyber & Technology

Use skills like programming and data science to fight cybersecurity threats on the 21st Century battlefield. From planning electronic disruptions of enemies to analyzing information and intelligence, you’ll defend against network attacks, malicious software, and viruses on the cyber front lines.

Army Aviation

Fly some of the most advanced aircraft in the world while playing a key role in high-stakes aviation missions like combat and rescue, intelligence gathering, and humanitarian relief. There’s an aviation role for every skillset, from piloting and maintaining airplanes, helicopters, drones, and missile systems, to analyzing data about enemy aerial attacks.

EXPAND

YOUR

IMPACT.

Mission-critical roles

Special Operations

The world-renowned Special Operations forces include five different tactical teams of elite, highly-trained military specialists who take on the most varied and sensitive Army missions. Build your legacy as a Psychological Operations Specialist, Civil Affairs Officer, or in one of the Army’s legendary Special Ops units: the Rangers, the Green Berets, and the Night Stalkers.

Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Start your medical career as an Army Officer in one of the largest and most comprehensive health care systems in the world. Your passion for medicine and care will serve an important need and make a lasting impact on the lives of our Soldiers, families, and veterans.

Army Cyber & Technology

Use skills like programming and data science to fight cybersecurity threats on the 21st Century battlefield. From planning electronic disruptions of enemies to analyzing information and intelligence, you’ll defend against network attacks, malicious software, and viruses on the cyber front lines.

Army Aviation

Fly some of the most advanced aircraft in the world while playing a key role in high-stakes aviation missions like combat and rescue, intelligence gathering, and humanitarian relief. There’s an aviation role for every skillset, from piloting and maintaining airplanes, helicopters, drones, and missile systems, to analyzing data about enemy aerial attacks.

EXPAND

YOUR

IMPACT.

Mission-critical roles

Special Operations

The world-renowned Special Operations forces include five different tactical teams of elite, highly-trained military specialists who take on the most varied and sensitive Army missions. Build your legacy as a Psychological Operations Specialist, Civil Affairs Officer, or in one of the Army’s legendary Special Ops units: the Rangers, the Green Berets, and the Night Stalkers.

Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Start your medical career as an Army Officer in one of the largest and most comprehensive health care systems in the world. Your passion for medicine and care will serve an important need and make a lasting impact on the lives of our Soldiers, families, and veterans.

Army Cyber & Technology

Use skills like programming and data science to fight cybersecurity threats on the 21st Century battlefield. From planning electronic disruptions of enemies to analyzing information and intelligence, you’ll defend against network attacks, malicious software, and viruses on the cyber front lines.

Army Aviation

Fly some of the most advanced aircraft in the world while playing a key role in high-stakes aviation missions like combat and rescue, intelligence gathering, and humanitarian relief. There’s an aviation role for every skillset, from piloting and maintaining airplanes, helicopters, drones, and missile systems, to analyzing data about enemy aerial attacks.

EXPAND

YOUR

IMPACT.

Mission-critical roles

Special Operations

The world-renowned Special Operations forces include five different tactical teams of elite, highly-trained military specialists who take on the most varied and sensitive Army missions. Build your legacy as a Psychological Operations Specialist, Civil Affairs Officer, or in one of the Army’s legendary Special Ops units: the Rangers, the Green Berets, and the Night Stalkers.

Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Start your medical career as an Army Officer in one of the largest and most comprehensive health care systems in the world. Your passion for medicine and care will serve an important need and make a lasting impact on the lives of our Soldiers, families, and veterans.

Army Cyber & Technology

Use skills like programming and data science to fight cybersecurity threats on the 21st Century battlefield. From planning electronic disruptions of enemies to analyzing information and intelligence, you’ll defend against network attacks, malicious software, and viruses on the cyber front lines.

Army Aviation

Fly some of the most advanced aircraft in the world while playing a key role in high-stakes aviation missions like combat and rescue, intelligence gathering, and humanitarian relief. There’s an aviation role for every skillset, from piloting and maintaining airplanes, helicopters, drones, and missile systems, to analyzing data about enemy aerial attacks.

PASSION

MEETS

SERVICE.

Other unique Army careers

Army Bands

Make music your career in one of the U.S. Army Bands while you play among some of the most skilled and versatile musicians in the world. With more than 17 different instrumental and technical specialties, an Army Band career offers a way to explore your passion while you develop your skills and earn a steady income.

Army Chaplain

Help guide our Soldiers through triumphs and tragedies as a spiritual leader in the Army. The Army’s Chaplain School prepares clergy of all denominations to serve God and country and protect the free exercise of religion within the military.

Army Linguistics

The Army relies on Soldiers with expertise in foreign languages  to provide high-quality translation, interpretation, and language-related support to combat troops and military operations. If you aren’t fluent in a foreign language, you can learn in the Army.

Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG)

Defend our Soldiers and quickly develop your professional skills while practicing law in a wide range of legal fields. Once you complete your specialized training in the JAG School, you’ll be trusted to take on high-level responsibilities, including advising senior Army officials on legal matters and gaining experience in courtrooms around the world.

PASSION

MEETS

SERVICE.

Other unique Army careers

Army Bands

Make music your career in one of the U.S. Army Bands while you play among some of the most skilled and versatile musicians in the world. With more than 17 different instrumental and technical specialties, an Army Band career offers a way to explore your passion while you develop your skills and earn a steady income.

Army Chaplain

Help guide our Soldiers through triumphs and tragedies as a spiritual leader in the Army. The Army’s Chaplain School prepares clergy of all denominations to serve God and country and protect the free exercise of religion within the military.

Army Linguistics

The Army relies on Soldiers with expertise in foreign languages  to provide high-quality translation, interpretation, and language-related support to combat troops and military operations. If you aren’t fluent in a foreign language, you can learn in the Army.

Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG)

Defend our Soldiers and quickly develop your professional skills while practicing law in a wide range of legal fields. Once you complete your specialized training in the JAG School, you’ll be trusted to take on high-level responsibilities, including advising senior Army officials on legal matters and gaining experience in courtrooms around the world.

PASSION

MEETS

SERVICE.

Other unique Army careers

Army Bands

Make music your career in one of the U.S. Army Bands while you play among some of the most skilled and versatile musicians in the world. With more than 17 different instrumental and technical specialties, an Army Band career offers a way to explore your passion while you develop your skills and earn a steady income.

Army Chaplain

Help guide our Soldiers through triumphs and tragedies as a spiritual leader in the Army. The Army’s Chaplain School prepares clergy of all denominations to serve God and country and protect the free exercise of religion within the military.

Army Linguistics

The Army relies on Soldiers with expertise in foreign languages  to provide high-quality translation, interpretation, and language-related support to combat troops and military operations. If you aren’t fluent in a foreign language, you can learn in the Army.

Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG)

Defend our Soldiers and quickly develop your professional skills while practicing law in a wide range of legal fields. Once you complete your specialized training in the JAG School, you’ll be trusted to take on high-level responsibilities, including advising senior Army officials on legal matters and gaining experience in courtrooms around the world.

PASSION

MEETS

SERVICE.

Other unique Army careers

Army Bands

Make music your career in one of the U.S. Army Bands while you play among some of the most skilled and versatile musicians in the world. With more than 17 different instrumental and technical specialties, an Army Band career offers a way to explore your passion while you develop your skills and earn a steady income.

Army Chaplain

Help guide our Soldiers through triumphs and tragedies as a spiritual leader in the Army. The Army’s Chaplain School prepares clergy of all denominations to serve God and country and protect the free exercise of religion within the military.

Army Linguistics

The Army relies on Soldiers with expertise in foreign languages  to provide high-quality translation, interpretation, and language-related support to combat troops and military operations. If you aren’t fluent in a foreign language, you can learn in the Army.

Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG)

Defend our Soldiers and quickly develop your professional skills while practicing law in a wide range of legal fields. Once you complete your specialized training in the JAG School, you’ll be trusted to take on high-level responsibilities, including advising senior Army officials on legal matters and gaining experience in courtrooms around the world.

TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

Common questions about specialty jobs.

Not finding what you need?
Chat with us any time.

Can I receive a direct commission for an Army specialty job?

Yes, a direct commission promotes civilians with professional experience directly to an Officer rank. Direct commissioned Army Officers will apply knowledge and skills in an area of expertise to become an Army leader.

Do specialty careers pay for education?

Specialty careers offer student loan repayment on existing loans and graduate-level courses, allowing you to further your education and training while serving. Earn college credit while on active duty and get your education paid for depending on the specialty career in which you serve.

Do specialty careers pay more?

In addition to Basic Pay, there are many types of Army special duty pay for Soldiers and Officers with special skills or duties that carry extra responsibility or risk.

Do specialized careers require Basic Training?

Enlisted Soldiers, including those who join Army Bands, will need to attend Basic Training. Direct commission Officers will attend the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC), an intensive physical, weapons, and leadership course that prepares you to serve as an Officer. Additional training in the Direct Commission Course (DCC) gives you an orientation to your branch's duties and introduces you to the Army way of life.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).
I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.
I have a GED.
I don’t have any tattoos.
I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.
I don’t have any medical concerns.
I have a minor medical condition or history.
I don’t have any law violations.
I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.
I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.
I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)