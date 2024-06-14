Specialty Jobs

From cybersecurity and STEM to music and the Green Berets, develop your skillset and serve your country in a specialized career field.
The Army has a unique opportunity for highly-trained professionals and aspiring Soldiers to utilize their knowledge, certifications, and expertise to serve among an elite few.
The world-renowned Special Operations forces include five different tactical teams of elite, highly-trained military specialists who take on the most varied and sensitive Army missions. Build your legacy as a Psychological Operations Specialist, Civil Affairs Officer, or in one of the Army’s legendary Special Ops units: the Rangers, the Green Berets, and the Night Stalkers.
Start your medical career as an Army Officer in one of the largest and most comprehensive health care systems in the world. Your passion for medicine and care will serve an important need and make a lasting impact on the lives of our Soldiers, families, and veterans.
Use skills like programming and data science to fight cybersecurity threats on the 21st Century battlefield. From planning electronic disruptions of enemies to analyzing information and intelligence, you’ll defend against network attacks, malicious software, and viruses on the cyber front lines.
Fly some of the most advanced aircraft in the world while playing a key role in high-stakes aviation missions like combat and rescue, intelligence gathering, and humanitarian relief. There’s an aviation role for every skillset, from piloting and maintaining airplanes, helicopters, drones, and missile systems, to analyzing data about enemy aerial attacks.
Make music your career in one of the U.S. Army Bands while you play among some of the most skilled and versatile musicians in the world. With more than 17 different instrumental and technical specialties, an Army Band career offers a way to explore your passion while you develop your skills and earn a steady income.
Help guide our Soldiers through triumphs and tragedies as a spiritual leader in the Army. The Army’s Chaplain School prepares clergy of all denominations to serve God and country and protect the free exercise of religion within the military.
The Army relies on Soldiers with expertise in foreign languages to provide high-quality translation, interpretation, and language-related support to combat troops and military operations. If you aren’t fluent in a foreign language, you can learn in the Army.
Defend our Soldiers and quickly develop your professional skills while practicing law in a wide range of legal fields. Once you complete your specialized training in the JAG School, you’ll be trusted to take on high-level responsibilities, including advising senior Army officials on legal matters and gaining experience in courtrooms around the world.
Yes, a direct commission promotes civilians with professional experience directly to an Officer rank. Direct commissioned Army Officers will apply knowledge and skills in an area of expertise to become an Army leader.
Specialty careers offer student loan repayment on existing loans and graduate-level courses, allowing you to further your education and training while serving. Earn college credit while on active duty and get your education paid for depending on the specialty career in which you serve.
In addition to Basic Pay, there are many types of Army special duty pay for Soldiers and Officers with special skills or duties that carry extra responsibility or risk.
Enlisted Soldiers, including those who join Army Bands, will need to attend Basic Training. Direct commission Officers will attend the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC), an intensive physical, weapons, and leadership course that prepares you to serve as an Officer. Additional training in the Direct Commission Course (DCC) gives you an orientation to your branch's duties and introduces you to the Army way of life.
