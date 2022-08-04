Day in the Life

Work-life balance
There’s more to Army life than work. You can still enjoy life experiences big or small plus personal activities and downtime too.
A day in the Army has opportunities to blend your passions with service. Get a taste of what’s possible for Soldiers during the workday.
You can still live life to the fullest in the Army. Here are real-world experiences from Soldiers to prove it.
Sgt. Campbell is an enlisted Soldier and painter who also likes to play video games and volunteer at the animal shelter in her spare time.
Pfc. Yu is an enlisted Soldier and avid cook who also enjoys physical exercise and spending his free time watching YouTube videos.
Joining the Army doesn’t mean giving up all the things you love. You’ll still have the opportunity to pursue your interests and follow your passions beyond service.
The Army is committed to community. You’ll have access to a range of housing options on or off base that will grow over time.
The Army supports the loved ones who support you. You’ll be able to stay close and connected both on and off an Army base.
