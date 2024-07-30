She joined the Army.
At 18 years old, Kayleigh enlisted in the Army then completed Basic Combat Training.
Sgt. Kayleigh Campbell is a Cannon Crewmember at Fort Drum. She helps the Army complete missions by handling ammunition, operating artillery, and calculating targets.
The Army supports your career goals in a number of ways. See how one person pursued professional and personal growth as an enlisted Soldier.
Kayleigh began pursuing the path of becoming a non-commissioned Officer. Along the way, she earned Soldier of the Month and Year honors.
Kayleigh earned the rank of Sergeant before she re-enlisted by leveraging the Army’s job training support.
Kayleigh is working to get promoted to staff sergeant before her next contract. While she hasn’t committed to a new career yet, she’s considering other options to gain more experience and add to her skill set.
