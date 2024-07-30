The amount of your pension paycheck varies based on when you join the Army. Active-duty, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard pensions are all calculated in the same way, regardless of which pension plan you choose.



You (and anyone who joined after 1986) will have a choice between two pension plans. One plan is called the High-36 Plan, which takes 50% of your average highest basic pay earned over 36 months, plus an additional 2.5% for each additional year served. The other plan to choose from is the Military Retirement Reform Act (MRRA), commonly known as REDUX.



Under the REDUX plan, you can receive a $30,000 Career Status Bonus (CSB) after 15 years of service if you agree to complete 20 years of service. In addition to the bonus, you’ll receive 40% of your average highest basic pay earned over 36 months, plus an additional 3.5% for each additional year served.