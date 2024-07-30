Your First Weeks

Join the Army and find your potential on day one. Congratulations, you’re about to become the best version of yourself.
As a new Soldier, Basic Training marks the beginning of an experience that will shape you for the rest of your life. Your ship date to Basic Training determines your next steps after you join—just pack and await travel instructions if it’s several days away, or talk with your recruiter about the specific things you’ll need to do if it’s many weeks away.
The Army has certain guidelines around what you’re able to bring when you ship out to Basic Training, so use this checklist as a guide to ensure you’ll have what you need. Keep in mind that you’ll have access to the Post Exchange (PX) every two weeks, an on-base store that covers various personal essentials.
Yes. The Future Soldier Program, also called the Delayed Entry Program (DEP), lets Soldiers join the Army now and ship out at a later date. The program is popular among high schoolers and other candidates who need some time to finish their current commitments. As part of the program, participants attend weekly meetings and complete Future Soldier training while they wait for their ship date to arrive.
You should check in with your recruiter once every two weeks while you wait for your ship date to arrive. It’s also important to be responsive when your recruiter reaches out to you so they know you’re still committed to joining the Army.
Let your recruiter know right away if something happens that may jeopardize your eligibility. While it’s possible you could be disqualified, it’s also possible that you may qualify for a waiver for this issue. It’s important to be honest and upfront with your recruiter so they can tell you what your options are.
What to expect after you join the Army as an Officer, or on a path to become a commissioned Officer, varies depending on the way you become an Officer. Learn more on our Army Officers page.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)