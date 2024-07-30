He joined the Army.
Jason enlisted in the Army at 18 then completed Basic Combat Training.
As a Unit Supply Specialist, Pfc. Jason Yu is the expert on Army supplies and equipment—responsible for supervising it, maintaining it, inspecting it, and more. He also takes the lead on safely controlling the weapons and ammunition in secure areas.
The Army supports your career goals in a number of ways. See how one person pursued professional and personal growth as an enlisted Soldier.
Jason is challenging himself in Advanced Individual Training (AIT) to become a Unit Supply Specialist.
Jason will leverage Army benefits to go to college then pursue a career in Army Aviation.
After Jason earns his college degree, he intends to work towards becoming a Warrant Officer.
