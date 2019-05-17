Sprint-Drag-Carry (SDC)

You’ll conduct five 50-meter shuttles—sprint, drag, lateral, carry, and sprint—for time.

The SDC assesses the Muscular Endurance, Muscular Strength, Anaerobic Power, and Anaerobic Endurance components of fitness by measuring a Soldier’s ability to sustain moderate- to high-intensity muscular work over a short duration. Secondary components of fitness assessed by the SDC include balance, coordination, agility, flexibility, and reaction time.

Proper technique

Starting position

On the command of “GET SET,” you will assume the prone position with the top of your head behind the start line. 

Sprint

On the command “GO,” you'll stand and sprint 25 meters; touch the 25-meter line with foot and hand; turn and sprint back to the start line. If you fail to touch the 25-meter line with your hand and foot, you will be called back. 

Drag

Soldiers will grasp each strap handle, which will be positioned and resting on the sled behind the start line; pull the sled backwards until the entire sled crosses the 25-meter line; turn the sled around and pull back until the entire sled crosses the start line. If the entire sled does not cross the 25 meters or start line, the grader watching the 25-meter turn line will call them back.

Lateral

After the entire sled crosses the start line, you will perform a lateral for 25 meters, touch the 25-meter turn line with your foot and hand, and perform the lateral back to the start line. You will face the same direction moving back to the 25-meter start line and returning to the start line so you lead with each foot. If you fail to touch the 25-meter turn line with your hand and foot, you will be called back. 

Carry

You will grasp the handles of the two 40-pound kettlebells and run to the 25-meter turn line, step on or over the 25-meter turn line with one foot, turn, and run back to the start line. If you drop the kettlebells during movement, the carry will resume from the point the kettlebells were dropped. If you fail to touch the 25-meter turn line with your foot, you will be called back.

Finishing position

After stepping on or over the start line, you will place the kettlebells on the ground, turn and sprint 25 meters, touch the 25-meter turn line with your foot and hand, turn, and sprint back to the start line. If you fail to touch the 25-meter turn line with your hand and foot, you will be called back.

Additional information

Fitness components

  • Muscular endurance
  • Muscular strength
  • Anaerobic power
  • Anaerobic endurance

Equipment

  • Two 40-pound kettlebells and a 90-pound sled

Safety tips

  • Avoid jerking the straps or slinging the sled to turn the sled around
  • Do not cross feet during the lateral
  • Turn under control after picking up kettlebells

More to consider

The time is stopped when you cross the start line after the final sprint (250 meters total)

Scoring the Sprint-Drag-Carry

You’ll conduct five 50-meter shuttles—sprint, drag, lateral, carry, and sprint—within a certain time range depending on your age and gender. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.

Min. points (60) 02:28
Max. points (100) 01:29
For ages 17 – 21
  • You’ll need to score a minimum of 60 points on each event to pass the AFT with a total score of 300
  • The maximum score you can receive per event is 100 points for a total score of 500
  • The requirement for each event varies according to gender and age

