Sprint-Drag-Carry (SDC)

Fitness components
- Muscular endurance
- Muscular strength
- Anaerobic power
- Anaerobic endurance
The SDC assesses the Muscular Endurance, Muscular Strength, Anaerobic Power, and Anaerobic Endurance components of fitness by measuring a Soldier’s ability to sustain moderate- to high-intensity muscular work over a short duration. Secondary components of fitness assessed by the SDC include balance, coordination, agility, flexibility, and reaction time.
On the command of “GET SET,” you will assume the prone position with the top of your head behind the start line.
On the command “GO,” you'll stand and sprint 25 meters; touch the 25-meter line with foot and hand; turn and sprint back to the start line. If you fail to touch the 25-meter line with your hand and foot, you will be called back.
Soldiers will grasp each strap handle, which will be positioned and resting on the sled behind the start line; pull the sled backwards until the entire sled crosses the 25-meter line; turn the sled around and pull back until the entire sled crosses the start line. If the entire sled does not cross the 25 meters or start line, the grader watching the 25-meter turn line will call them back.
After the entire sled crosses the start line, you will perform a lateral for 25 meters, touch the 25-meter turn line with your foot and hand, and perform the lateral back to the start line. You will face the same direction moving back to the 25-meter start line and returning to the start line so you lead with each foot. If you fail to touch the 25-meter turn line with your hand and foot, you will be called back.
You will grasp the handles of the two 40-pound kettlebells and run to the 25-meter turn line, step on or over the 25-meter turn line with one foot, turn, and run back to the start line. If you drop the kettlebells during movement, the carry will resume from the point the kettlebells were dropped. If you fail to touch the 25-meter turn line with your foot, you will be called back.
After stepping on or over the start line, you will place the kettlebells on the ground, turn and sprint 25 meters, touch the 25-meter turn line with your foot and hand, turn, and sprint back to the start line. If you fail to touch the 25-meter turn line with your hand and foot, you will be called back.
The time is stopped when you cross the start line after the final sprint (250 meters total)
You’ll conduct five 50-meter shuttles—sprint, drag, lateral, carry, and sprint—within a certain time range depending on your age and gender. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.
Men's SDC
Women's SDC
|Min. points (60)
|02:28
|Max. points (100)
|01:29
Lift the maximum weight possible three times using a 60-pound hex bar and plates.
Complete as many hand-release push-ups as possible in two minutes, using the proper technique.
Maintain a proper plank position for as long as possible.
Run two miles on a generally flat outdoor course while being timed.
