3 Repetition Maximum Deadlift (MDL)

Fitness components
- Muscular strength
- Balance
- Flexibility
The MDL assesses the Muscular Strength component of fitness by measuring your lower body, grip, and core strength. It requires well-conditioned back and leg muscles which helps Soldiers avoid hip, knee, and lower back injuries. Flexibility and balance are other aspects of fitness that are assessed by the MDL.
On the command of “GET SET,” you will step inside the hex bar at the center of the handles, with feet shoulder width apart. You’ll bend at the knees and hips, reach down, and grasp the center of the handles using a closed grip. Arms are fully extended, back is flat, head aligns with the spine or is slightly extended, and heels are in contact with the ground. Each repetition begins from this position.
On the command of “GO,” you will lift the bar by straightening your hips and knees in order to reach the Straddle Stance. Your hips should not rise before or above your shoulders. Your back should remain straight, not rounded out or flexed. Your feet will remain in the same position. You and the weight must remain balanced and controlled throughout the movement.
After reaching the Straddle Stance position, you'll lower the bar back to the ground under control while maintaining a straight back. The bar must be placed on the ground and not dropped. The weight plates must touch the ground to complete a repetition.
You will lift the maximum weight possible three times using a 60-pound hex bar and plates. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.
Men's MDL
Women's MDL
|Min. points (60)
|140 lbs.
|Max. points (100)
|340 lbs.
Complete as many hand-release push-ups as possible in two minutes, using the proper technique.
Do five 50-meter shuttles (sprint, drag, lateral, carry, sprint) as fast as possible using two 40-pound kettlebells, and a 90-pound sled.
Maintain a proper plank position for as long as possible.
Run two miles on a generally flat outdoor course while being timed.
