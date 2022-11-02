Plank (PLK)

Fitness components
- Muscular endurance
- Balance
The PLK tests the Muscular Endurance component of fitness by measuring your core strength and endurance. Balance is a secondary component of fitness assessed by the PLK.
On the command “GET READY” your hands must be on the ground, either in fists with the pinky side of your hand touching the ground or lying flat with your palms down, no more than fist-width apart. Your elbows will be bent, aligned with your shoulders and your forearms flat on the ground forming a triangle. Your hips should be bent with one or both knees resting on the ground.
Shaking or trembling as a result of maximum exertion is permitted as long as you maintain the proper plank position.
You’ll maintain a proper plank in the straightline position for as long as possible, with different benchmarks for time depending on your age and gender. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.
Men's PLK
Women's PLK
|Min. points (60)
|01:30
|Max. points (100)
|03:40
Take the Soldier Prep Quiz to find out how you can become part of the greatest team in the world.
Lift the maximum weight possible three times using a 60-pound hex bar and plates.
Complete as many hand-release push-ups as possible in two minutes, using the proper technique.
Do five 50-meter shuttles (sprint, drag, lateral, carry, sprint) as fast as possible using two 40-pound kettlebells, and a 90-pound sled.
Run two miles on a generally flat outdoor course while being timed.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)