Every Soldier has faced their mountain—a physical or mental challenge they’ve had to overcome.
Throughout history, the U.S. Army has helped them rise to the top in the face of adversity.
Apennine Mountains, Italy
In February of 1945, a group of Soldiers made history. Then, came home and shaped American ski culture.
1943
1945
The 10th Mountain Division—an experimental and innovative unit—was activated to support the mission of the U.S. Army during World War II.
Many of the men recruited were already skilled skiers, mountaineers, and outdoorsmen which heavily influenced their tactics and training.
The Soldiers trained at Camp Hale, Colorado where they enhanced their skills in skiing, climbing, and survival in extreme alpine conditions to prepare for combat in harsh, mountainous terrain.
1945
On February 18, 1945, the men of the 10th Mountain Division turned obstacles into opportunities as they ascended Riva Ridge.
They hauled ropes, gear, and artillery by hand across frozen ground and scaled the steepest face in darkness. With grit and resilience, they reached the summit, took the Germans by surprise, and changed the course of the war.
They climbed the unclimbable, rewrote the rules of mountain warfare, and defined the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division as it stands today.
1947
1948
1957
1997
Friedl Pfeifer grew up racing in the Austrian Alps. During the rise of Nazism, he fled to America and joined the 10th Mountain Division.
As one of its key mountain-warfare instructors, Pfeifer taught Soldiers the skills he learned on European snow.
After WWII, he co-founded Aspen Ski Resort and the renowned ski school—teaching a nation to ski and turning wartime expertise into a legacy of adventure.
1948
Walter Prager was a world champion skier from Switzerland when he enlisted in the 10th Mountain Division.
With racing instincts and mountain knowledge, he served as a leader in the Alps and trained Soldiers for high-altitude combat.
After returning home, Prager coached the U.S. Ski Team at the first post-WWII international winter sports event which helped shape American competitive skiing.
1957
Born from reconnaissance, grit, and a seven-hour backcountry trek, 10th Mountain veteran Pete Seibert founded Vail in partnership with mountaineer Earl Eaton.
Seibert’s eye for terrain and revolutionary vision became one of the world’s premier resorts. Over five years, he raised money and developed the area leading up to its opening on December 15, 1962.
1997
Today, the Army’s history of performance lives on through the World Class Athlete Program.
Over the years, more than 450 Soldier-athletes have represented the United States—competing on a world stage and earning over 100 medals in a variety of sports.
They continue to hone their skills alongside elite civilian and military coaches to perform at the highest level.
Staff Sergeant Deedra Irwin is a Wisconsin native and biathlete who has served in the Army National Guard since 2019. In 2022, she competed at the highest level for Team USA, finishing with the best-ever individual result for any American biathlete.
As a Human Resource Specialist and part of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), Irwin balances her duties as a Soldier-athlete. She’s had international success and is achieving her goals made possible by the Army National Guard.
