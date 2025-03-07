Take the first step.

What can I do if I don’t meet the eligibility requirements to join?

The Army has a waiver process that you can take advantage of to prove you overcame a disqualifying issue that would otherwise prevent you from joining the Army. After submitting a waiver, a review takes place to make sure you can join. If your waiver is denied, you can also look into pursuing a civilian career within the Army.

Are there any physical fitness requirements to join?

You won't need to meet any physical fitness requirements before joining the Army as an enlisted Soldier(Opens in new window). There are requirements if you join through ROTC or another Officer path(Opens in new window)—your recruiter will provide the details. Everyone needs to pass the Army Fitness Test (AFT)(Opens in new window) after joining, and again every year of service.

Do I need to attend Basic Training?

Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training(Opens in new window) for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC)(Opens in new window) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier. Active-duty Soldiers and Officers also have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, so they stay ready for anything.

How does Army pay compare to civilian pay?

Your Army salary is just one part of the total compensation Soldiers earn. While civilian jobs may pay higher baseline salaries, the Army offers a starting salary above the federal minimum wage, plus a variety of benefits on top of your base pay that add up. When you consider affordable health care for part-time Soldiers and free health care for full-time Soldiers, plus access to bonuses, allowances for housing, food, and clothing, education benefits to get a college degree with less debt, and more financial benefits, the Army offers a competitive choice to similar civilian careers.

What benefits will I receive as a Soldier?

The Army offers a complete package of benefits that not only supports you and your family, but also helps you advance in your career. Whether you serve part time or full time as an enlisted Soldier or Army Officer, you’ll earn competitive pay with opportunities for bonuses, as well as receive health care at little to no cost. You could also receive money for education, student loan repayment assistance, training and certifications, housing, living expenses, and more.

