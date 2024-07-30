TAKE THE FIRST STEP.

Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.

What to know before you join.

Not finding what you need?

Chat with us anytime.

What can I do if I don't meet the eligibility requirements to join?

The Army has a waiver process that you can take advantage of to prove you overcame a disqualifying issue that would otherwise prevent you from joining the Army. After submitting a waiver, a review takes place to make sure you can join. If your waiver is denied, you can also look into pursuing a civilian career within the Army.

Are there any physical fitness requirements to join?

You won't need to meet any physical fitness requirements before joining the Army as an enlisted Soldier(Opens in new window). There are requirements if you join through ROTC or another Officer path(Opens in new window)—your recruiter will provide the details. Everyone needs to pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)(Opens in new window) after joining, and again every year of service.

Do I need to attend Basic Training?

Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training(Opens in new window) for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC)(Opens in new window) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier. Active-duty Soldiers and Officers also have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, so they stay ready for anything.

How does Army pay compare to civilian pay?

Your Army salary is just one part of the total compensation Soldiers earn. While civilian jobs may pay higher baseline salaries, the Army offers a starting salary above the federal minimum wage, plus a variety of benefits on top of your base pay that add up. When you consider affordable health care for part-time Soldiers and free health care for full-time Soldiers, plus access to bonuses, allowances for housing, food, and clothing, education benefits to get a college degree with less debt, and more financial benefits, the Army offers a competitive choice to similar civilian careers.

What benefits will I receive as a Soldier?

The Army offers a complete package of benefits that not only supports you and your family, but also helps you advance in your career. Whether you serve part time or full time as an enlisted Soldier or Army Officer, you’ll earn competitive pay with opportunities for bonuses, as well as receive health care at little to no cost. You could also receive money for education, student loan repayment assistance, training and certifications, housing, living expenses, and more.

We have 29 jobs available in Signal & Intelligence.

Get In Touch

My Jobs

You have no saved jobs.

Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.

Army Career Match
All Jobs

Tell us about yourself.

All fields are required.

MAC:

Activity Title:

GoArmy Title:

Now, who referred you?

Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice

Choose the Army career path you’re most interested in.

Answer True or False to the following statements based on your current situation (optional).

I’m a U.S. citizen or permanent and legal resident (I-551 card).

I am in high school, have a high school diploma, or am enrolled in college.

I have a GED.

I don’t have any tattoos.

I have some tattoos, with no (or subtle) placement on my hands, neck, or face.

I don’t have any medical concerns.

I have a minor medical condition or history.

I don’t have any law violations.

I have minor law violations, like speeding tickets.

I’m ready to talk to a recruiter to learn more.

I’m interested in the Army, but not quite ready to talk to a recruiter.

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

Education Level

Tattoos

Legal Record

Medical Conditions

Level of Interest.

Your Preferred Army Career Path

Please select the responses that best describe you.

This section is optional.

Citizenship Status

The Army wants people from different backgrounds and experiences. You’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card.

Education Level

To join the Army, you’ll need a high school diploma or GED. Talk to your recruiter about your options if you don’t meet this requirement.

Tattoos

You can still join the Army if you have tattoos. You may need a waiver if you have any above your neckline or past your wrists.

Legal Record

Convictions or felonies may prevent you from joining the Army, but legal waivers are available in some cases.

Medical Conditions

The Army can accommodate many medical conditions. A recruiter will help you navigate the process and any needed waivers.

Level of Interest

Whether you’re ready to join or just curious, a recruiter can help you decide if the Army is right for you.

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in.

This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided.
    School selection is required.

    Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.

    Recent entries.

    Give us a call

    Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.

    1-888-550-ARMY (2769)