Tell us about yourself.

MAC: Activity Title: GoArmy Title: MAC Please enter a MAC

First Name Please enter a First Name. Last Name Please enter a Last Name. Birth Date Please enter a valid Birth Date. Email Address Please enter a valid Email Address. Phone Number Please enter a valid Phone Number. ZIP Code Please enter a valid ZIP Code.

Now, who referred you? Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the Privacy & Security Notice First Name Please enter a First Name. Last Name Please enter a Last Name. DoD ID # Please enter a valid 10-digit DoD ID #. Phone Number (Optional) Please enter a valid Phone Number.

Your Preferred Army Career Path Full-Time Service Weekend & Part-Time Service Health Care Students & Professionals Leadership Training for College (ROTC)

Please select the responses that best describe you. Citizenship Status U.S. Citizen Permanent Resident None of the above Education Level Enrolled in or graduated from high school or college GED or equivalent Other Tattoos No tattoos No visible tattoos when wearing pants and long sleeves Tattoos visible above neckline or past wrists Legal Record No law violations Minor law violations, like traffic tickets Other law violations Medical Conditions No medical conditions Minor medical conditions Chronic medical conditions Level of Interest Very interested Interested, but have questions Not interested

Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in. This helps us connect you to the right person. If you’re not sure yet, just select undecided. Find ROTC programs at schools you’re most interested in. State School Name School selection is required. See Program Details

Please select the responses that best describe you. Citizenship Status U.S. Citizen Permanent Resident Not a U.S. Citizen Medical Conditions No medical conditions Minor medical conditions Chronic medical conditions Physical Activity Physically active 4+ times per week Physically active 2 – 3 times per week Not regularly active Grade Point Average (GPA) High school or college GPA of 3.5 or higher High school or college GPA between 2.5 and 3.5 High school or college GPA below 2.5 Legal Record No law violations Minor law violations, like traffic tickets Other law violations Leadership Skills Experienced leader in a team, club, or organization Some experience in a leadership role No leadership experience

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Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our Privacy & Security Notice.