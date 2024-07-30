Hair & Appearance Guidelines

Maintain your originality.

We’ve expanded our appearance policies to be current and more inclusive. However, there are certain presentation guidelines every Soldier must follow.

Female Soldier in an Army tee shirt lifting dumbells over her head

Appearance guidelines for the modern Soldier

Requires a well-groomed and professional appearance

Strives to be as inclusive as possible

Respectful of religious beliefs and cultural expression

GUIDELINES:

Women’s haircuts & hairstyles

A female Airborne Soldier getting a parachute ready for a jump

Permitted

Hair length

Women in the Army don’t have to cut their hair. You can have any hair length if it is worn up. If worn down, your hair should not extend beyond the lower edge of your collar when standing up straight in uniform.

Hairstyle

Hair may be worn in multiple styles, such as ponytail, braid, twists, bun, or locs with a side twist to secure hair. Long hair should be worn neatly pinned above the lower edge of the collar. Your hair must be neat in appearance and not interfere with the ability to wear authorized headgear.

Hair accessories

Hair accessories used to secure your hair must not be distracting or decorative. You can use black rubber bands, rubber bands that match your hair color, and plain accessories used to secure your hair that aren’t distracting or decorative.

Highlights and coloring

Hair dyes, tints, highlights, or bleaches must have the same general appearance as natural hair and should blend together in a subtle and natural way.

Wigs and extensions

Wigs and extensions must look natural and may not be used to cover unauthorized hairstyles. Hair should be neat in appearance without impacting proper wear of headgear.

Not Permitted

Hair that interferes with the ability to wear headgear or protective equipment

Dyes, tints, or bleaches that do not match a natural hair color

Steel hair picks

Trendy and exaggerated hairstyles, including shaved portions of the scalp or designs cut into your hair

Loose hair (while in uniform)

Extreme or dramatic updo styles (while in uniform)

