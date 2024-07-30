Get In Touch
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.
All fields are required.
MAC:
Activity Title:
GoArmy Title:
Fill in the first and last names of the person who referred you, along with their Department of Defense identification number (DoD ID #) for proof of service and phone number if they want to receive status updates. Their information is protected and maintained by the
Privacy & Security Notice
This section is optional.
The Army wants people from different backgrounds and experiences. You’ll need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident with a valid Green Card.
To join the Army, you’ll need a high school diploma or GED. Talk to your recruiter about your options if you don’t meet this requirement.
You can still join the Army if you have tattoos. You may need a waiver if you have any above your neckline or past your wrists.
Convictions or felonies may prevent you from joining the Army, but legal waivers are available in some cases.
The Army can accommodate many medical conditions. A recruiter will help you navigate the process and any needed waivers.
Whether you’re ready to join or just curious, a recruiter can help you decide if the Army is right for you.
Privacy Act Notice: The above disclosure is voluntary. All information will be used strictly for recruiting purposes. The authority for the collection of this information is Title 10, United States Code, Sections 503, 505, 508, and 12102, and EO 9397. For more information, please review our
Privacy & Security Notice.
Recent entries.
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.