Before you can become a Soldier, you’ll first need to complete a form of initial training—Basic Combat Training(Opens in new window) for enlisted Soldiers and the Basic Officer Leadership Course (BOLC)(Opens in new window) for Army Officers, as well as any additional training your job may require. Over the course of your training, you’ll learn the skills, knowledge, and discipline needed to become a Soldier. Active-duty Soldiers and Officers also have ongoing training to keep their skills sharp, so they stay ready for anything.