Ready to take the first step to becoming an enlisted Soldier? Here are the five steps you’ll take to join.
Speak with a recruiter
Take an entrance test
Complete a physical exam
Find an Army job
Sign a contract and prepare for Basic Training
Find out more about becoming a Soldier and if a career in the Army is right for you.
To become an enlisted Soldier, you’ll need to meet certain height and weight requirements for your age and gender before joining. A recruiter will work with you after you join to meet the physical requirements of your chosen Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) before shipping off to Basic Training.
You must pass the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT)—which evaluates your physical and mental abilities—during Basic Training, then again twice a year for every year of service. The Army will support you with resources during every step of the process to ensure your success.
If you need help meeting the physical requirements to join, you may be eligible for the fitness track of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course. During this 90-day program, you'll work with Army health and fitness experts to reach the required body fat composition before you start Basic Training. Talk to your recruiter for program details and to see if it's an option for you.
To enlist, you need an ASVAB score of at least 31. However, if you have a minimum score of 21, there's an academic track of the Future Soldier Preparatory Course to help you better your score. This 90-day program provides training on all the subjects covered on the ASVAB, as well as opportunities to retake the test.
If your ASVAB score is between 31 and 49, you could qualify for a second option of the course that's 30 days of classes with one chance to improve your score. You may select a new MOS based on your higher score depending on the needs of the Army.
Additionally, there's an expanded course that allows you to first take the academic track to improve your ASVAB score and then move into the fitness track of the course to help you meet the physical requirements if your body fat percentage exceeds the Army standard.
Find out more about the ASVAB entrance test and work with your recruiter to see which Future Soldier Preparatory Course option is right for you.
In addition to meeting the physical and ASVAB requirements, anyone applying to be an enlisted Soldier must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, be between 17 and 35 years old, and have a high school diploma, GED, or a plan to get one.
Additionally, the Army has a waiver process that may be an option for you to prove you overcame a disqualifying issue that would otherwise prevent you from joining the Army. After submitting a waiver, a review takes place to make sure you can join. If your waiver is denied, you can also look into pursuing a civilian career within the Army.
If you decide to join the Army, you’ll continue to work with your recruiter after you sign your service contract. Your recruiter will be there to help you prepare for Basic Training and make a smooth transition into Army life.
You have no saved jobs.
Take a short quiz or explore more than 200 jobs that might interest you.Army Career Match
Contact your local recruiting office with any questions.1-888-550-ARMY (2769)