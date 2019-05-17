Standing Power Throw (SPT)

You’ll throw a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead for distance.

The SPT event assesses the Power component of fitness by measuring your ability to generate quick, explosive movements with your upper and lower body. The SPT also tests balance, coordination, and flexibility which are secondary components of fitness.

Proper technique

Starting position

You will face away from the start line, grasp the medicine ball (10 pounds) with both hands at hip level and stand with both heels at (but not on or over) the start line. Grasp the ball firmly and as far around the sides of the ball as possible. Towels or rags will be provided to remove excess moisture/debris from the medicine ball.

Record throws

  • You will have two record attempts on the Standing Power Throw
  • You are permitted several preparatory movements flexing at the trunk, knees and hips while lowering the ball between your legs
  • You must be stationary prior to a throw—no hopping, stepping, or running to initiate the throw
  • You may jump to exert more power during the throw with one or both feet leaving the ground, however, if you fall or step onto or beyond the start line, you’ll receive a zero for that attempt

Scoring

  • If you fault on the first record throw, you’ll receive a raw score of 0.0 meters. If you fault on both throw attempts, you’ll receive one more attempt to score a record throw
  • Once you’ve attempted two record throws, you’ll move onto the SPT lane

Additional information

Fitness components

  • Explosive power
  • Balance
  • Coordination and flexibility

Equipment

  • 10-pound medicine ball

Safety tips

  • Ensure medicine ball is free of debris and dry before each attempt
  • Ensure lane grader and ball retriever are ready to receive the throw

More to consider

Although Soldiers are required to execute two record throws and both record throws are recorded, only the longer of the two throws will count as the record score.

Scoring the Standing Power Throw

You will throw a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead for a certain minimum distance in meters. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.

Min. points (60) 6.0 m
Max. points (100) 12.6 m
For ages 17 – 21
  • You’ll need to score a minimum of 60 points on each event to pass the ACFT with a total score of 360
  • The maximum score you can receive per event is 100 points for a total score of 600
  • The requirement for each event varies according to gender and age

