Standing Power Throw (SPT)

Fitness components
- Explosive power
- Balance
- Coordination and flexibility
The SPT event assesses the Power component of fitness by measuring your ability to generate quick, explosive movements with your upper and lower body. The SPT also tests balance, coordination, and flexibility which are secondary components of fitness.
You will face away from the start line, grasp the medicine ball (10 pounds) with both hands at hip level and stand with both heels at (but not on or over) the start line. Grasp the ball firmly and as far around the sides of the ball as possible. Towels or rags will be provided to remove excess moisture/debris from the medicine ball.
Although Soldiers are required to execute two record throws and both record throws are recorded, only the longer of the two throws will count as the record score.
You will throw a 10-pound medicine ball backward and overhead for a certain minimum distance in meters. Download the scoring scale to see what’s expected.
Men's SPT
Women's SPT
|Min. points (60)
|6.0 m
|Max. points (100)
|12.6 m
Lift the maximum weight possible three times using a 60-pound hex bar and plates.
Complete as many hand-release push-ups as possible in two minutes, using the proper technique.
Do five 50-meter shuttles (sprint, drag, lateral, carry, sprint) as fast as possible using two 40-pound kettlebells, and a 90-pound sled.
Maintain a proper plank position for as long as possible.
Run two miles on a generally flat outdoor course while being timed.
