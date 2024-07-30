chapter break parallax test

Be

Ambitious.

Curious.

Inspired.

Adventurous.

Empowered.

A soldier.

Pursue a career you’re passionate about while serving the way you want to reach your goals.

Serve full time.

Active Duty is the largest component within the Army. You’ll help the Army perform day-to-day operations with a specialized skillset in a specific field.

Advance your career in the Army Reserve. You’ll learn valuable skills serving part time and close to home while continuing your civilian career or education.

Pursue your passion and serve your state. In the Army National Guard, you’ll learn valuable skills and impact your community with the ability to continue your civilian career, education, or personal interests.

Full time.

Part time.

Any time.

Serve how you want.

Each path offers a different type of commitment level, but all are critical to the U.S. Army’s success.

Make a full-time difference.

Active-duty Soldiers specialize in a specific field of service while living on or near a base full time. This option is for you if:

  • You’re passionate about serving the United States
  • You want a full-time career in the Army
  • You want daily training to develop a specialized skill set

Train part time and stay ready.

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers train part time while continuing a career or education. This option is for you if:

  • You want to earn great benefits while serving part time
  • You want to pursue a career or education while you serve
  • You want flexibility for your individual goals

Serve part time within your community.

Army National Guard Soldiers serve locally part time and stand by for community emergencies. This option is for you if:

  • You want to make an impact in your local community
  • You want to serve part time while living close to home
  • You want to pursue a full-time education or civilian career while serving

How the Army is structured

Active 48%
Reserve 18%
Guard 34%
Source: FY22 Army Profile